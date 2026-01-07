Parents across the Caribbean now have a stronger voice in regional education policy, as the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) deepens its partnership with parent-teacher associations.

For the first time in its history, CXC is formally engaging parents at the highest levels of decision-making.

This follows the establishment of the Caribbean Council of National Parent-Teacher Associations, now recognised by CARICOM and supported by CXC and the Caribbean Development Bank. Mr. Everton Hannam is president of the council.

The partnership comes at a critical time, as CXC introduces new literacy and numeracy standards and pilots the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC).

CXC Registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Wesley says the programme, originally planned for 3,000 students, was oversubscribed.