There was another rush of last-minute shopping today ahead of the new school year.

Just as they did yesterday, parents and guardians were making their final rounds, ensuring their children are fully prepared for the classroom.

One of the few stores open today was Abed’s in W Plaza, Welches, St Thomas.

At the store’s newest location, attendants were busy ensuring customers got everything they needed.

When a CBC News team visited the location, Managing Director Eddie Abed said he was pleased with the steady business they had seen throughout the day.

He said the aim was to satisfy customers with their last-minute needs.

Some shoppers also shared details about the items they were purchasing.