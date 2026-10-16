Parents urged to foster nurturing homes for youth

Parents are being urged to lead with love and compassion as they guide their children and be more understanding of their individual experiences.

The advice comes from Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Counselling for Personal Development, Shawn Clarke, who delivered a lunchtime lecture at St Mary’s Anglican Church.

Speaking on how parents and the Church can bring about positive change among today’s youth, Mr Clarke stressed the importance of paying close attention to children’s behaviour, noting that it can be a good indicator of what a child is feeling.

He encouraged parents to approach their children’s mistakes with patience and grace rather than judgement.

He added that while there are important lessons children must learn, parents should not embarrass them or pull them down.