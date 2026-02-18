Parents urged to watch for rising anxiety in children

There has been an increase in anxiety among children, and parents are being encouraged to look for telltale signs of anxiety disorders in youngsters.

The advice from Consultant Paediatrician and Head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Gillian Birchwood.

She says these disorders have become epidemic, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Birchwood recommends that they be treated with cognitive behaviour therapy or an established routine.

Dr Birchwood says instances of family instability and significantly disordered home environments are major triggers that contribute to anxiety in children.