Parliamentarians and Cabinet Members sworn in at CARIFESTA House

Members of Cabinet and Parliamentary Secretaries were sworn in during a ceremony at CARIFESTA House in Waterford, St Michael, this morning.

This follows the Barbados Labour Party’s 30–0 victory at the polls last Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the new Attorney General, Wilfred Abrahams, were sworn in last Thursday.

The remaining members of Cabinet took the Oath of Office this morning before the President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic.

Some ministers have been returned to posts held in the last administration. Santia Bradshaw resumes her role as Deputy Prime Minister; however, she will now head the Ministry of Environment and National Beautification.

Additionally, Ian Gooding-Edghill has been reappointed as Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Colin Jordan will once again lead the Ministry of Labour and the Social Sector, and Chris Gibbs has returned as Minister of Housing and Lands.

The remaining ministerial appointments will be announced in a subsequent newscast.

Meanwhile, in her address, Prime Minister Mottley said the new Cabinet has been structured to ensure focused delivery to the people of Barbados.