Partnership is key to Education Transformation

The Ministry of Education is highlighting partnerships as a key component of Barbados’ Education Transformation Programme.

Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw says preparing students for the future means retaining the best aspects of the traditional education system while developing new approaches.

She says Barbados cannot continue educating children for the past and expect them to be prepared for the present and future.

Ms. Archer-Bradshaw says more teachers and school leaders are also being trained to ensure that they are up to date with skills for the classrooms.