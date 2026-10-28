Barbadians and visitors to the island can look forward to a peace concert featuring several major local and regional artistes.

The concert will feature the iconic Jamaican band The Wailers, as well as Spice and Company and friends.

It will take place on February 27, 2027, at the Globe Drive-In.

Managing Director of Spice and Company, Dean Straker, says the 50-year-old band willingly committed to being part of the concert, which focuses on promoting peace.

He was speaking during today’s media launch.

A number of guest artistes will perform alongside Spice and Company, including Edwin Yearwood, Blood, Biggie Irie, Mistah Dale, John King, Mikey Mercer and 2026 Calypso Monarch Adrian “AC” Clarke.

Clarke says he is looking forward to sharing the stage with Spice and Company for the first time.