PG prices increase from midnight

Effective midnight, consumers will be paying more for liquefied petroleum gas.

According to a media release from the Government Information Service, the 100-pound cylinder will retail at $166.39, up from $160.39, while the price of the 25-pound cylinder will increase from $45.20 to $46.70.

Meanwhile, the 22-pound cylinder will move from $39.94 to $41.26, and the 20-pound cylinder will now cost $37.51, up from $36.31.

The release also states that, in keeping with its policy of allowing retail prices to reflect those on the international market, Government has taken the opportunity to adjust the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas.