Phillips dismisses DLP claims over water quality
Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Lucy, Peter Phillips, has dismissed claims by the Democratic Labour Party challenger, Ian Griffith, that test results on water in the constituency have shown the presence of coliform bacteria.
He says he has received no formal reports regarding the issues being raised but is prepared to investigate.
Mr Phillips says he has been able to deliver for residents and will continue to do so.
He adds that feedback from constituents has been encouraging.