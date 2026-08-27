Pic-O-De-Crop Calypso Monarch Receives Prize admin Published: August 27, 2026 | Updated: August 27, 2026 1 minute read Photo by Christopher Wood Today the 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Calypso Monarch winner Adrian Clarke received his chosen prize, the GAC Emkoo SUV, from Courtesy Garage. We’ll have further details in subsequent posts. Post navigation Previous: Jamaica intensifies water trucking as drought conditions worsenNext: Iran ‘will retaliate like an earthquake,’ to Trump’s economic ‘D-Day’ Related Stories 1 minute read Special fund grant awarded to faith-based organisations admin August 27, 2026 1 minute read Seniors familiarised with BimPay admin August 27, 2026 1 minute read Prime Minister Mottley addresses controversy surrounding Suarez Brothers Circus location admin August 27, 2026 1 minute read Businesses reminded of responsibilities tied to government concessions admin August 27, 2026 1 minute read UPDATE: Police reveal identity of man from public appeal admin August 27, 2026 1 minute read More local culinary innovation on the horizon for Taste of Barbados admin August 26, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe Barbadian singer and musician Mark Lorde laid to rest 1 Barbadian singer and musician Mark Lorde laid to rest August 26, 2026 ‘Home Alone 2’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star, Tim Curry, dies 2 ‘Home Alone 2’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star, Tim Curry, dies August 26, 2026 Dolly Parton, queen of country music and humanitarian hero, dies 3 Dolly Parton, queen of country music and humanitarian hero, dies August 25, 2026 Suarez Brothers Circus reopens at Garrison Savannah 4 Suarez Brothers Circus reopens at Garrison Savannah August 22, 2026