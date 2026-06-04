A man was killed and three others injured in a shooting incident at Chapman Lane, St Michael, on Wednesday night.

Police Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller at about 8:46 p.m. on 3 June 2026. The caller reported that a shooting had occurred in Chapman Lane and that a man was bleeding.

Police mobile units were dispatched to the area, and initial investigations revealed that a group of men had been gathered near a shop along 3rd Avenue, Chapman Lane, when an assailant approached and discharged several gunshots.

One man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, while three other males were injured. Two of the injured men were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by emergency ambulance personnel, while the third was taken to hospital in a private motor vehicle.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Delon Covell Asgill, 45, of Lot 447, 16th Avenue, West Terrace, St James.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.