Pillion rider dies after falling from motorcycle in St Philip

Police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating an accident that occurred on Rock Hall Road, St Philip, at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Investigations indicate that a motorcyclist was travelling towards the Grantley Adams International Airport when his pillion rider fell from the motorcycle.

Medical assistance was sought, and the injured man was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist with the investigation to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200.