Pine Hill Dairy products return to shelves

Pine Hill Dairy’s dairy-based products are back on shelves after being unavailable for some time.

General Manager of Barbados Dairy Industries Limited, Shafia London, reports that last year the conglomerate was affected by supply chain challenges.

Dairy-based products were among the most affected due to a shortage of powdered milk.

Ms London adds that as a result of the shortage, the company had to rationalise some of its products, which have now been reintroduced to the market.