The Pinelands Creative Workshop is helping to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to explore entrepreneurship.

The organisation hosted a two-day workshop at the UWI Global Campus in The Pine, bringing together mentors and speakers to teach participants the fundamentals of starting and running a successful business.

Speaking at the workshop, project assistant Tremaine Murray said the initiative was developed in response to requests from students who expressed an interest in learning more about entrepreneurship during an earlier workshop.

Murray said the programme is particularly important, as young people may not always be certain about the direction they want to take in life.

He explained that exposing participants as young as 15 to entrepreneurship allows them to gain an early understanding of what it takes to become an entrepreneur while broadening their perspectives on possible career paths.