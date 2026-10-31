Pioneering educator Dame Avisene Carrington passes away at 108

Pioneering educator Dame Avisene Carrington has died at the age of 108.

Dame Avisene, who celebrated her birthday on September 17, passed away this morning.

She was the founder and former principal of Merrivale Preparatory School, which opened in 1959 and closed in 2010.

The institution specialised in early childhood and primary education, with a focus on students with learning disabilities.

She was also a long-serving teacher at St Giles Primary School.

For her significant contribution to the development of education, Dame Avisene was awarded the Silver Crown of Merit in 1994 and later appointed a Dame of St Andrew in the 2018 Independence Honours for her extensive contributions to education in Barbados.

She is widely celebrated across Barbados for her lifetime of service to generations of students and her remarkable longevity.