PM Mottley addresses US-Venezuela conflict’s impact on Barbados

Reaction to the US attack on Venezuela came at a news conference this evening from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

She indicated that with Barbados being the biggest and closest tourist hub to Venezuela, it will obviously have an impact on the country’s tourism sector.

She says though the Grantley Adams International Airport remains open and fully operational, challenges with aviation operations have affected all flights in and out of the US, resulting in a number of cancellations by individual airlines.

On that note, she says relevant authorities will be seeking to provide accommodation for, and cater to the needs of, those stranded in Barbados as a result of the cancellations.

She further states that Barbados’ Consul General in Miami, Rudy Grant, and Consul General in New York, Mr Lorenzo Harewood, have reported they are not seeing major pressure on their end at this point in time.

And PM Mottley also says she spoke to Barbados’ Ambassador to Venezuela, Aquinas Clarke, in the wee hours of the morning, about the situation unfolding in that South American nation.