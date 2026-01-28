PM Mottley calls for apology from Estwick over derogatory remarks
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Philip West, David Estwick, to apologise for making demeaning comments that demoralised women on a political platform.
PM Mottley says she is offended that Mr. Estwick, who served in a former DLP cabinet, used derogatory terms to describe members of the ruling Barbados Labour Party.
Mr. Estwick made the comments at the DLP’s national rally at Independence Square last Sunday.