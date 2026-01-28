Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Philip West, David Estwick, to apologise for making demeaning comments that demoralised women on a political platform.

PM Mottley says she is offended that Mr. Estwick, who served in a former DLP cabinet, used derogatory terms to describe members of the ruling Barbados Labour Party.

Mr. Estwick made the comments at the DLP’s national rally at Independence Square last Sunday.