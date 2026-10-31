The growing cost of treating chronic non-communicable diseases is a major concern for Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The Prime Minister says Government is finding it increasingly difficult to meet the rising demand for services, including dialysis and treatment for eye complications.

She says the impact of these illnesses extends beyond the individual, with families and the wider country losing people who could otherwise contribute to national development.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the official ceremony marking the announcement of Barbados’ certification for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Mottley says the country must now intensify its response to chronic illnesses, particularly diabetes and obesity.

She also believes everyone has a part to play.