Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the Government will establish a working group to address concerns about long-standing pension provisions that may not fully comply with the Constitution.

She revealed that a legal opinion has found that amendments to the Pensions Act were not enacted in line with constitutional procedures, despite being in force for more than 50 years.

Ms Mottley made the disclosure at a Barbados Labour Party meeting in Carrington Village last night.

The Prime Minister promised to say more on the issue today.