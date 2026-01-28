Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has defended her government’s record since taking office in 2018 and is asking Barbadians to give the Barbados Labour Party a third term when they go to the polls on February 11.

Addressing supporters at the presentation of BLP candidates in Oistins last night, she outlined the key achievements of her administration.

Those are detailed in a book titled The Red Record: A to Z Promises Kept, copies of which were distributed at the event.

The Prime Minister said among the biggest achievements is that Barbados now holds the highest level of foreign reserves in the country’s history, moving from just three weeks’ cover in 2018 to 32 weeks currently.

The Prime Minister added that her administration has focused on improving the economic circumstances of vulnerable Barbadians.

She noted that, for the first time, a government increased welfare benefits by 40%.

Ms. Mottley also pointed out that the government has modernised welfare legislation to reflect 21st-century realities.

However, the Prime Minister acknowledged there are still challenges to be addressed, including issues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and concerns about crime, but she says work is underway.