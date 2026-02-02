PM Mottley rejects DLP claims about CBB report

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has strongly rejected claims by the opposition Democratic Labour Party that the Governor of the Central Bank is manipulating economic figures to suit the current administration.

Speaking at a Barbados Labour Party meeting in Holder’s Hill, the Prime Minister dismissed the allegations as irresponsible and misleading.

She says the Central Bank, led by Governor Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge, operates independently and remains committed to transparency, fairness, and professional standards.

She adds that the Governor is not a political actor, and that attempts to question the institution’s integrity risk undermining public confidence in the country’s financial system.

Prime Minister Mottley stresses that accountability and transparency are critical, and the Central Bank must be allowed to function free from political attacks.