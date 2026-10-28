PM Mottley says citizenship reform will strengthen ties with Barbadian diaspora

The Barbadian diaspora is a key part of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s argument for changes to the country’s citizenship framework.

She says the proposed legislation would recognise the connection between Barbados and people whose ancestors left the island.

Mottley said the proposed changes would extend citizenship rights to the great-grandchildren of people born in Barbados.

She described this as a way of affirming that the country’s connection with its people does not end when they leave its shores.

The Prime Minister says the bill is a significant gift to the people of Barbados as the country heads towards independence.