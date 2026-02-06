Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked her Cabinet for their hard work and dedication during the government’s term.

Speaking at a Barbados Labour Party meeting in Carrington Village, St. Michael, last night, she praised ministers for guiding the country through economic pressures and global uncertainty, saying their teamwork and resilience were key to maintaining stability.

Ms Mottley made the remarks just hours after her final Cabinet meeting ahead of the February 11 polls.