PM Mottley vows to accelerate renewable energy transition

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is vowing to speed up Barbados’ transition to renewable energy to cut the country’s dependence on imported oil.

She has also announced an urgent national colloquium on energy security for next month as part of that push.

Speaking in Parliament last night, just before Finance Minister Ryan Straughn closed debate on the 2026 budget, the Prime Minister said Barbados must reduce its vulnerability to global oil shocks.

She pointed to the current conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran as a stark example of the risks.

She said boosting battery storage is a critical part of the plan.

Ms. Mottley said the country’s energy grid has struggled with stability, largely because it lacks sufficient battery storage capacity.

The Prime Minister added that strengthening energy security will require decisive change.