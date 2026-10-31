PM Mottley welcomes UK openness to dialogue on slavery apology



Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has welcomed the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s openness to dialogue on the transatlantic slave trade, including the possibility of a formal apology.



In a statement, Prime Minister Mottley said Barbados will participate in the discussions in good faith as a member of CARICOM, while acknowledging that differences remain on reparations.



The Government of Barbados has identified common ground and areas for discussion, including education, healthcare, tackling inequality and fairer debt arrangements for vulnerable states.



Prime Minister Mottley says the CARICOM Ten-Point Plan will guide the discussions, stressing that historical injustices must be addressed and the pursuit of reparatory justice must continue.