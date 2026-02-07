PM: No justification for changing VAT at this time

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says there is no justification for changing the Value Added Tax at this time.

Speaking at a public meeting at The Glebe in St. George, the Prime Minister quoted from the Democratic Labour Party’s leaked manifesto, warning that a reduction of VAT to 15 percent would have serious negative consequences.

She stressed that such a move would hurt the Barbados economy, arguing that lowering VAT at this stage is neither practical nor responsible.