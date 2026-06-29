Police charge two Jamaican women with cannabis offences

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged 57-year-old Judith Annmarie Brown of #39 Alexander Road, Kingston, Jamaica, with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, trafficking in cannabis, and importation of cannabis.

The offences were allegedly committed on June 27, 2026.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis was 7.30 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of $58,400 Barbados currency.

Brown appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 29, 2026. She pleaded guilty to the offences and was fined $15,000 Barbados currency forthwith, or, in default, will serve 12 months at the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has also arrested and formally charged 63-year-old Doreen Veronica King of #2 Wavel Avenue, Kingston, Jamaica, with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, trafficking in cannabis, and importation of cannabis.

The offences were allegedly committed on June 27, 2026.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis was 11.30 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of $90,400 Barbados currency.

King appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 29, 2026. She pleaded guilty to the offences and was fined $21,000 Barbados currency forthwith, or, in default, will serve 12 months at the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.