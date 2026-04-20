A stern warning tonight from Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce to the brazen criminals who shot dead three men last night and left another injured.

He says lawmen intend to find them, and they should turn themselves in.

His comments follow a shooting incident at Thunder Bay, St James, last night.

Expressing similar sentiments today, Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, described the Thunder Bay incident as an out-of-control gang war.

Saying such behaviour will not be tolerated, Minister Lashley offered condolences to those affected and also issued a warning to the criminals.