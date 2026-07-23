Police are expressing concern over what appears to be a growing number of hit-and-run incidents across the island.

Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, raised the issue while appearing on CBC’s Let’s Talk About It radio programme.

He says too many motorists involved in collisions are leaving the scene without following the proper procedures.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite also sought to correct the misconception that police no longer respond to road traffic accidents unless someone is injured.

He outlined the circumstances under which officers will be deployed to investigate collisions.