The Barbados Police Service has identified the man whose body was discovered in a building in Upper Collymore Rock, St. Michael on Monday.

He is 68-year-old Denis Cox, of Paddock Road, St. Michael.

Police stated in a press release that their “Operations Control received a report of an unnatural death about 8:59 am, on Monday 26th January 2026, which occurred along Upper Collymore Rock, St. Michael.

“Initial investigations have shown that a female employee of a business establishment arrived for work, looked through the locked glass doors and observed her male colleague lying motionless inside of the secured building. Emergency services were summoned and personnel from the Barbados Fire Department gained entry. Ambulance personnel examined the body but found no signs of life. A medical doctor subsequently pronounced death.

“The deceased has been identified as Denis Cox, 68 years of Paddock Road, St. Michael. Investigations are continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or Hastings/Worthing Station at 430-7614 or 430-7615.”