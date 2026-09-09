Police identify man found dead in Crab Hill

About 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the Barbados Police Service received a report from an anonymous caller who said they heard several gunshots in the Crab Hill area.

The caller also reported seeing a person wearing a winter coat and ski mask lying on the roadway, with a rifle nearby.

Several police units were dispatched to the area.

On arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of a man. Medical assistance was requested, and a doctor visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

The deceased was identified by a relative as 28-year-old Shamar Michael Inniss of Church Village, St Philip, and French Village, St Peter.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, the District “E” Police Station at 419-1730 or 419-1747, or the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.