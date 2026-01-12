Police identify man found dead on Worthing Beach

The Barbados Police Service has identified the man whose lifeless body was discovered on the beach at Worthing, Christ Church, on Friday.

He is 52-year-old Andre Brian Parris, of no fixed place of abode.

Police note in a press release that its Operations Control Room received a report about 7:37 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, of gunshots being heard in the area of Worthing, Christ Church.

They added that they “responded to the area and found the lifeless body of a male lying on the beach. Medical assistance was sought, a medical doctor subsequently visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

“The deceased was later identified by a relative as Andre Brian Parris, 52 years of no fixed place of abode and formerly of #9 Fairholme Gardens, Maxwell, Christ Church.

“Investigations are continuing into this matter.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us, to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614 or 430-7615.

“ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL.”



