Police identify man found dead on Worthing Beach
The Barbados Police Service has identified the man whose lifeless body was discovered on the beach at Worthing, Christ Church, on Friday.
He is 52-year-old Andre Brian Parris, of no fixed place of abode.
Police note in a press release that its Operations Control Room received a report about 7:37 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, of gunshots being heard in the area of Worthing, Christ Church.
They added that they “responded to the area and found the lifeless body of a male lying on the beach. Medical assistance was sought, a medical doctor subsequently visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.