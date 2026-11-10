Police have identified the man who died following a stabbing at Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeants Village, Christ Church, on Sunday night.

Officers at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station received a report of the incident at approximately 8:08 p.m. on November 8.

Initial investigations indicate that two men were involved in a dispute, during which one sustained stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor who was in the area rendered assistance while additional medical support was sought. Another doctor subsequently arrived, examined the victim and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 47-year-old Terry Emmerson Dellimore of Browns Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with their investigations to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, the Police Emergency number at 211, or the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614 or 430-7615.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.