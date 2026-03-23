Police identify man killed in St Philip collision

The police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating a fatal collision which occurred about 3:10 p.m., on Sunday, March 22, 2026, along Thicketts St. Philip, involving a motor vehicle which collided with a utility pole.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the motor vehicle was traveling towards Three Houses Park when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the pole. He succumbed to injuries at the scene. A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Keimar Collymore, 35 years of Bath Land, St John.

Investigations are continuing into the matter. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201