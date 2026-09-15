Police at Crab Hill Station are investigating a fatal collision which occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, along Maycocks Road at its junction with Maycocks Terrace, St Lucy.

Initial investigations indicate that a motor truck was travelling along Maycocks Road while a motor van was exiting Maycocks Terrace when the collision occurred.

The motor truck then spun and collided with two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the second was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 32-year-old Jodi Sealy of Maycocks, St Lucy.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700.