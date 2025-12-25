Police identify victim in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

The Barbados Police Service has identified the man who died in a shooting incident at Chapel #3, St. Philip, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

He is 46-year-old Carlos Kerwin Jones, of #6 Chapel Land, St. Phillip

Police note in a statement that the District ‘C’ Station is conducting investigations into a report of a shooting, which occurred around 10:22 p.m., along Chapel #3, St. Philip, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

They added that their “investigations revealed that a male was sitting inside of a business establishment when an assailant approached and discharged a number of gunshots, injuring that male. Ambulance personnel were summoned, they examined the body but found no signs of life. A medical doctor subsequently visited the scene and pronounced death.”

Adding that “investigations are continuing into this matter, police issued the following appeal:

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us, to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204.”