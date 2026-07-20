Police identify victim in fatal Hutson Alley shooting

The Criminal Investigations Department (Central) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a shooting which occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, 19th July, 2026, at Hutson Alley, St Michael.

Investigations have revealed that a man was sitting in the area of a shed when he was shot by an assailant. Medical assistance was sought, and he was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified by a relative as Jameson Fields, 30, of 3rd Avenue, Chapman Lane, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.