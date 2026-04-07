Police at the Oistins Station are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred in Oistins, Christ Church, around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, 6th April 2026.

Initial reports indicate that a group of people were attending an event in the area when a disturbance broke out. Several gunshots were fired, injuring two men and a woman.

One of the injured men was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor car, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Raul Clarke, 22, of Gall Hill, Christ Church.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2608.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.