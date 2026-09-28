The Barbados Police Service has identified the victim in the fatal shooting on Sunday.

Police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, 27 September 2026, at Six Roads Development, St Philip.

Initial investigations indicate that a man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle when a number of gunshots were discharged, striking him.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 28-year-old Tremaine Alexander Beckles of #9 Six Roads Development, St Philip.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the police is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.