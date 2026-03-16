Police identify victims in double homicide

Police at the District “F” Station are investigating a double murder after two men were found dead in a vehicle in St Joseph.

According to the Barbados Police Service, officers received a report around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, indicating that two bodies with gunshot injuries were lying in a car at Cambridge. Police responded to the area and discovered the lifeless bodies of two men inside a grey Toyota Axio motorcar.

Medical assistance was summoned, and a doctor later visited the scene, examined the bodies and pronounced death. The deceased were identified by relatives as 30-year-old Keshane Bynoe of Sandbox Avenue, Bayville, St Michael, and 32-year-old Wayne Holder of Kellman Land, Black Rock, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist investigators to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District “F” Police Station at 433-1540.

They assure that all information received will be treated with strict confidence.