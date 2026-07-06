Police investigate death of elderly man in St John

Police are investigating the death of a 77-year-old man whose body was found inside a motor car at Ashford, St John, today.

Law enforcement officials say the matter is being treated as an unnatural death, and a person of interest is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Winston Cobham, a cousin of the elderly man, remembers him as a skilled repairman whose life was affected by family challenges.

He said that despite his talent, he had his flaws.