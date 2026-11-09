Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in St. Phillip

Twenty-four-year-old Zidon Gooding, of Parish Land, Christ Church, has died following a motorcycle accident.

Police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating the accident, which occurred on Rock Hall Road, St Philip, around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that a motorcyclist was travelling towards the Grantley Adams International Airport when his pillion passenger fell from the motorcycle.

Medical assistance was sought, and the injured man was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200.