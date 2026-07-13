Police at Oistins Station are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred at Byrons Lane, Gall Hill, Christ Church, at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a man was at a residence in the area when an assailant approached and discharged several gunshots, striking him multiple times while he was in a bedroom. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 21-year-old Cammeron Ifill of Pasture Road, Bank Hall, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.