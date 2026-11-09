Police at Hastings/Worthing Station are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeants Village, Christ Church, at around 8:08 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Initial investigations indicate that two men were involved in a dispute, during which one sustained stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor who was in the area rendered assistance while additional medical help was sought.

Another medical doctor subsequently arrived, examined the body and pronounced the man dead.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614 or 430-7615.

All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.