Police investigate shooting in St. Stephens Hill

Police at Operations Control are investigating a shooting incident which occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, April 6, in the area of St Stephens Hill, St Michael.

Initial investigations indicate that a group of individuals were outside a residence when a motor car approached. An occupant of the vehicle reportedly exited and discharged several gunshots, injuring one man.

The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle. His condition is not yet known.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.