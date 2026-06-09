Police investigate stabbing incident in Bridgetown

Police at Central Station are conducting investigations into a stabbing incident that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday, 8 June 2026, at the junction of Nelson Street and Fairchild Street, Bridgetown, St Michael.

Initial investigations indicate that a dispute occurred between a man and a woman, resulting in the woman receiving multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

A suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477.