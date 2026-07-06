Police investigate unnatural death in St John

Police at District ‘B’ Station are investigating an unnatural death after the body of an elderly man was discovered inside a motor car at Ashford, St John, at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, 6 July 2026.

A person of interest is in police custody and is assisting officers with their investigations.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.