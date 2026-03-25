Police investigating fatal collision in St. Lucy

Police at District ‘E’ Station are investigating a fatal collision which occurred along Alleynedale Road, S. Lucy, around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

According to the Barbados Police Service, initial investigations indicate that a motor vehicle travelling towards Mile and a Quarter was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was confirmed to have succumbed to injuries at the scene, after a medical doctor attended, examined the body and pronounced death. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730.