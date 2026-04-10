Police are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred around 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Deane’s Village, Hindsbury Road, St Michael.

The Police Operations Control Room received reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Units from the Bridgetown Division responded and discovered the lifeless body of a man lying on the roadway next to a motorcar.

Medical assistance was summoned, and a doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and another man were engaged in conversation when three masked men approached and opened fire, striking both individuals.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motorcar, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.