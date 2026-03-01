Police investigating fatal shooting in Christ Church

The Barbados Police Service is investigating a shooting death which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report about 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, of gunshots being discharged in the area of a business establishment at Cox Road, Frere Pilgrim, Christ Church.

Investigations revealed that a number of gunshots were heard and a male who attended an event at the establishment was discovered laying in the carpark near to the establishment. He was transported by a private motor vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Oistins Police Station 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police Station.